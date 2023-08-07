Captain In Crash That Killed 'Harry Potter' Exec Was Distracted: Report

The skipper of the boat that crashed and killed Harry Potter publishing executive Adrienne Vaughan was distracted by his cell phone prior to the wreck, Vaughan's husband claims.

Elio Perisco, 30, who tested positive for drugs and alcohol, is facing multiple charges in relation to the death of Vaughan, 45, the president of Bloomsbury USA, including culpable manslaughter and negligent injury, Italian newspaper LA Stampa reported. Vaughan's husband, Mike White, who was also on the speedboat at the time, told authorities that the boat captain was "always on the phone" prior to the fatal crash, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reports.

Prosecutors are seeking Persico's phone records amid an ongoing investigation in which toxicology tests had already determined he drank alcohol and used cocaine before captaining the 20-foot speedboat, which crashed into the side of a 130-foot vessel carrying a wedding party in Italy last Thursday (August 3).