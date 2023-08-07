Captain In Crash That Killed 'Harry Potter' Exec Was Distracted: Report
By Jason Hall
August 7, 2023
The skipper of the boat that crashed and killed Harry Potter publishing executive Adrienne Vaughan was distracted by his cell phone prior to the wreck, Vaughan's husband claims.
Elio Perisco, 30, who tested positive for drugs and alcohol, is facing multiple charges in relation to the death of Vaughan, 45, the president of Bloomsbury USA, including culpable manslaughter and negligent injury, Italian newspaper LA Stampa reported. Vaughan's husband, Mike White, who was also on the speedboat at the time, told authorities that the boat captain was "always on the phone" prior to the fatal crash, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reports.
Prosecutors are seeking Persico's phone records amid an ongoing investigation in which toxicology tests had already determined he drank alcohol and used cocaine before captaining the 20-foot speedboat, which crashed into the side of a 130-foot vessel carrying a wedding party in Italy last Thursday (August 3).
An American publishing executive was killed in boat crash while on vacation with her family in Italy. @jamesaalongman has the latest on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/SggKaqApWQ— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 7, 2023
Persico's level of intoxication and the amount of drugs in his system weren't immediately made available to the public and prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli said a consultant is reviewing the impact the drugs and alcohol had on his ability to lead the ship, according to the Italian news outlets. Persico is reported to have suffered cracked ribs and pelvic injuries in relation to the crash and is still hospitalized at San Giovanni di Dio e Ruggi d'Aragona Hospital in Salerno.
White underwent surgery on his collarbone after being injured during the fatal wreck while his and Vaughan's children, Leanna, 14, and Mason, 11, were uninjured but treated for shock, according to Italian news outlets.