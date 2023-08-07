DJ Khaled Opens New We The Best x SNIPES Store & Basketball Court In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
August 7, 2023
DJ Khaled continues to impact his community by opening a new store and a freshly renovated basketball court in Miami.
On Sunday, August 6, Khaled's We The Best Foundation teamed up with SNIPES and Moms Demand to debut the new "Unity Court" inside Peacemaker Park located at the Circle of Brotherhood's headquarters in North Miami. In video footage that was shared to social media, you can see Khaled surrounded by his family and members of Circle of Brotherhood as he cut the ribbon for the basketball court. There was also a 3 on 3 basketball tournament, games and more activities for everyone in attendance.
The family-friendly affair was just one of several events Khaled hosted throughout the week. On Thursday, August 3, the famed Miami artist arrived at the official We The Best x SNIPES store on Collins Avenue in South Beach for the grand opening of the sneaker and streetwear store. He used golden scissors to cut the ribbon while surrounded by a massive crowd of fans. The store is also the location of Khaled's new office, which includes meeting spaces and a fully-equipped recording studio.
“I’m proud to partner and launch the We The Best x SNIPES store in the heart of Miami Beach,” DJ Khaled said in a statement. “To be able to bring a concept store like this to the city is truly remarkable and will uplift the community. I’ve always had a deep love and connection to sneaker culture and streetwear fashion which is the core essence of this new retail store. The community will now have a place not only to come and shop some of the latest brands, but to also have a unique shopping experience like no other.”
Khaled's new endeavors come just a couple of weeks after he hosted his first-ever We The Best Foundation & Jordan Brand Golf Classic. Check out more scenes from the grand opening of DJ Khaled's We The Best x Snipes store and the "Unity Court" below.