The family-friendly affair was just one of several events Khaled hosted throughout the week. On Thursday, August 3, the famed Miami artist arrived at the official We The Best x SNIPES store on Collins Avenue in South Beach for the grand opening of the sneaker and streetwear store. He used golden scissors to cut the ribbon while surrounded by a massive crowd of fans. The store is also the location of Khaled's new office, which includes meeting spaces and a fully-equipped recording studio.



“I’m proud to partner and launch the We The Best x SNIPES store in the heart of Miami Beach,” DJ Khaled said in a statement. “To be able to bring a concept store like this to the city is truly remarkable and will uplift the community. I’ve always had a deep love and connection to sneaker culture and streetwear fashion which is the core essence of this new retail store. The community will now have a place not only to come and shop some of the latest brands, but to also have a unique shopping experience like no other.”



Khaled's new endeavors come just a couple of weeks after he hosted his first-ever We The Best Foundation & Jordan Brand Golf Classic. Check out more scenes from the grand opening of DJ Khaled's We The Best x Snipes store and the "Unity Court" below.