Dog On Golf Cart Runs Over 4-Year-Old Girl In Michigan

A four-year-old child was accidentally ran over by a dog riding in a golf cart at a fire department event in Westland on Friday, August 4th. According to a Facebook post shared by Westland Fire & Rescue, Bella, the department's arson dog, and a local firefighter were seated in the cart during the department's "Blue Brews & BBQ" celebration. Bella jumped down from the drivers side to lay on the floor of the cart, landing directly on the accelerator. The cart thrusted forwards and continued towards the child.

"[Bella] jumped onto the floor and laid down, laying across the accelerator pedal. This caused the cart to lunge forward and the firefighters reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people and toward the tents that the fire department were occupying. Unfortunately before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4 year old girl and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg."

The girl was very startled by the accident, but she was not injured. Fire fighters and paramedics present at the BBQ assessed the child for injuries and her parents chose not to have her transported to an emergency room.

"Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house."