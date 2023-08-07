Florida Man 'Struggled To Stay Alive' At Sea For Over 24 Hours

A 25-year-old Florida man was rescued after being stranded in the ocean for over 24 hours. Charles Gregory was fishing off the coast of St. Augustine after 4 a.m. Friday (August 4) when the tide rose and knocked him off his 12-foot jon boat, according to CNN.

Gregory's father, Raymond Gregory, told reporters his son "struggled to stay alive" as he desperately clung to his partially submerged vessel, getting stung by jellyfish and baking under the intense Florida sun. The fisherman reportedly spotted sharks, braved freezing cold waters at night, and even waved around his swimming trunks to get the attention of other boaters.

“He was scared to death,” Raymond said. “He said he’s had more conversations with God in that 30 hours than he’s had his whole life.”

It wasn't until Saturday morning that the U.S. Coast Guard saved him from his precarious situation. Gregory's family notified officials Friday evening after he didn't come home, according to a release from the Coat Guard.

A USCG aircrew spotted Gregory 12 miles offshore sitting in his water-filled jon boat. Footage from the agency shows boat crews pulling the 25-year-old from the doomed vessel and later wrapping him in a blanket. Emergency services were waiting to tend to Gregory at Vilano Beach Fishing Pier, and he's now recovering at home.

Reporters learned Gregory suffered severe sunburns, dehydration, and a disease known as Rhabdomyolysis. This condition causes breaks down damaged muscle and pushes the cells into the bloodstream, leading to extreme exhaustion and muscle pains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst,” Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Commander Nick Barrow said in the release.