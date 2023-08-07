Florida Spot Named One Of America's Best Mom-And-Pop Restaurants

While America is the birthplace of many iconic restaurant chains, it's also home to thousands of much smaller eateries run by passionate families. These mom-and-pop joints bring a certain level of charm you won't find anywhere else, and the food is amazing enough to keep people coming back. Some of these restaurants have been around for decades, as well.

That's why Entrepreneur and Yelp teamed up to identify which mom-and-pop restaurants are the best "hidden gems" in America. To pick out the 15 best ones, researchers dug through another list the brands previously collaborated on: "America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops." This list is made up of "150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, restaurants," analysts explained.

A Florida restaurant ranked high on this list, and that honor goes to Pla-Tu Sushi Thai Tapas! Here's why it was chosen:

"At Pla-Tu in South Miami, you'll find highly experienced chefs serving authentic Thai and Japanese cuisine — as well as some of the highest rated sushi dishes in the region. The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner, and operates in a newly renovated space. Plat-Tu uses only fresh, hand-picked ingredients, and creates every order by hand. It's not easy to stand out in Miami's booming restaurant scene, but Pla-Tu is clearly doing it: Yelp users overwhelmingly rate their experience five-stars, noting the attention to detail with each dish and the friendly customer service."