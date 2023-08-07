Georgia Residents Warned After Bear Spotted Outside Police Station

Police in Georgia are warning residents to cautious after a black bear was spotted outside of the police station in the middle of the town.

The Holly Springs Police Department urged residents to be safe after they noticed a bear in the department's very own parking lot, per WSB-TV. They shared a photo on their Facebook page on Monday (August 7) morning of the bear near the dumpster outside the station rummaging through the trash.

While the department noted that it may be "exciting" to see wildlife like the bear, they also shared tips to make sure people enjoying their everyday life stayed safe. The biggest takeaway is that you should keep a safe distance from the bear, staying inside and avoiding contact when possible.

"It's best to avoid contact with the bear if possible. If spotted, residents should stay inside and make sure their pets are inside as well," the department wrote, adding," If residents encounter a bear while outside, they should stay a safe distance away and avoid getting between a mother bear and her cubs."

Additionally, because bears are attracted to food, residents are encouraged to make sure trash cans and compost bins are securely closed and to remove pet food and bird feeders that may be outside.