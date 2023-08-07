Here's The Wealthiest City In Florida

It's no secret that rich people live a different life than most Americans. Television shows and social media give a glimpse into their lavish lifestyles, which include immaculate neighborhoods and gorgeous homes. Sometimes, they may not be too far from your own neighborhood. If you're curious about where the super-wealthy lives, Travel ALOT found the wealthiest city in every state.

The website states, "According to the Amercian Community Survey's latest data release, these municipalities have the largest median household income in each state. We combined their income metrics by ZIP Code with city data to find out which areas were state leaders. The median household income in the United States is $59,039. But to make it on this list, household incomes need to be at least double that."

Jupiter Island was named Florida's wealthiest city. Located in Martin County, over 800 people call this place home. According to its Niche profile, its best attributes are commute, weather, public schools, outdoor activities, and crime and safety. Researchers also explained their pick:

"About 45 minutes north of West Palm Beach, Jupiter Island occupies a skinny strip of barrier island on Florida's Atlantic Coast. It seems to be a golfer's paradise, with homeowners including Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, and Rickie Fowler. Maybe that's why the median household income is $248,750."

Check out the full report on travel.alot.com.