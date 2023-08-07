Here's The Wealthiest City In Washington

It's no secret that rich people live a different life than most Americans. Television shows and social media give a glimpse into their lavish lifestyles, which include immaculate neighborhoods and gorgeous homes. Sometimes, they may not be too far from your own neighborhood. If you're curious about where the super-wealthy lives, Travel ALOT found the wealthiest city in every state.

The website states, "According to the Amercian Community Survey's latest data release, these municipalities have the largest median household income in each state. We combined their income metrics by ZIP Code with city data to find out which areas were state leaders. The median household income in the United States is $59,039. But to make it on this list, household incomes need to be at least double that."

Yarrow Point was named Washington's wealthiest city. Located in King County, over 800 people call this place home. According to its Niche profile, its best attributes are family-friendliness, public schools, and health and fitness. Researchers also explained their pick:

"Yarrow Point occupies a small peninsula north of Bellevue across Lake Washington from Seattle proper. The population has risen nearly 10% since the last census, and with it, the median household income has risen to an impressive $213,750."

Check out the full report on travel.alot.com.