Houston Rapper Big Pokey's Cause Of Death Revealed

Gillam III also said that Powell had a pre-existing condition prior to the heart attack. Big Pokey came up in Houston's Hip-Hop scene as a member of the Screwed Up Click alongside the late DJ Screw, Lil' Flip, Lil' Keke, Fat Pat, Z-Ro and others. He made his grand debut on Screw's "June 27th Freestyle." In 1999, Pokey released his debut album Hardest Pit in the Litter. and followed up with five other LP's including his most recent project Sensei. His close friend Bun B took to social media to eulogize Pokey before he was laid to rest on June 30.



"I wasn’t ready for this," Bun B wrote on Instagram. "One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."



Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

