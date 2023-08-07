Houston Rapper Big Pokey's Cause Of Death Revealed
By Tony M. Centeno
August 7, 2023
Houston legend Big Pokey's cause of death has been confirmed.
12 News in Houston recently reported what led to the 48-year-old rapper's untimely death. Pokey, born Milton Powell, was in the middle of a performance at the Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont back in June when he unexpectedly fainted. Video footage showed the rapper falling to the floor while he was performing on a balcony. Powell was rushed to St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont where he was pronounced dead. According to Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 8 Judge Tom Gillam III, the autopsy results determined he died from a heart attack.
Gillam III also said that Powell had a pre-existing condition prior to the heart attack. Big Pokey came up in Houston's Hip-Hop scene as a member of the Screwed Up Click alongside the late DJ Screw, Lil' Flip, Lil' Keke, Fat Pat, Z-Ro and others. He made his grand debut on Screw's "June 27th Freestyle." In 1999, Pokey released his debut album Hardest Pit in the Litter. and followed up with five other LP's including his most recent project Sensei. His close friend Bun B took to social media to eulogize Pokey before he was laid to rest on June 30.
"I wasn’t ready for this," Bun B wrote on Instagram. "One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."
Rest in peace, Big Pokey.