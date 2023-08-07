Liberty University Offensive Lineman Tajh Boyd Dead At 19

By Jason Hall

August 7, 2023

Photo: Liberty Athletics

Liberty Flames sophomore offensive lineman Tajh Boyd has died at the age of 19, Liberty University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ian McCaw announced in a statement shared on the athletic department's official website Sunday (August 6).

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd. Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come," McCaw said. "When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

No cause of death was given by the school as of Monday (August 7) morning. Boyd signed with Liberty in January as part of its 2023 national recruiting class after playing on back-to-back Virginia state championship teams during his sophomore and junior seasons at Oscar Smith High in Chesapeake.

“Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades,” Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott said Sunday via PilotOnline.com. “Yes, he was a formidable force on the football field, but it was his infectious smile, his positive energy and his ability to uplift others that truly made him larger than life.”

