Ne-Yo Offers An Apology For His Comments About Parenting & Gender Identity

“Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy," he added. “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”



His apology comes after he did an interview with Gloria Velez for Vlad TV. During their conversation, Ne-Yo and Velez criticize people who let their children question their sexuality at a young age.



“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? He’s 5 … If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themself? When did that happen? I don’t understand.”



After the clip in question made its rounds throughout the blogosphere, Ne-Yo responded to the backlash in a comment on Instagram. Check out what he said below.



“1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE," Ne-Yo wrote. "Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I’m not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that’s that. Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don’t care if yours upsets anyone? Opinions aren’t special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they’re asked or not. I was actually asked mine. Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war. Y’all do whatever the hell y’all want to. But my feelings on the matter are mine. Same way yours are yours. Meanwhile, I love everybody. Don’t agree with some of y’all’s ideals….but love you no less.”