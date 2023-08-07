North Carolina Eatery Named The Best Drive-In Restaurant In The State

Drive-in restaurants are an American pastime that harkens back to a time when you could drive up to a stall with your friends to order tasty burgers, milkshakes and malts, delivered right to you by a carhop. While maybe not as prevalent today as sit-down restaurants, there are plenty of drive-ins still around slinging out delicious food to a modern crowd.

Mashed searched for the best drive-in restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the first pig stand in Dallas to iconic brand names like Sonic, drive-restaurants started a trajectory that not only propelled small-town restaurants toward serving a new customer base but also changed how travelers experienced different cities and states."

So what is the best drive-in restaurant in North Carolina?

South 21 Drive In

This popular eatery has been serving the Charlotte community since 1955, dishing out fresh burgers, sandwiches, dessert and southern favorites like barbecue, fried chicken and fish. South 21 Drive In is located at 3101 E. Independence Boulevard in Charlotte.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A grand staple known throughout Charlotte, NC, South 21 Drive-In is so popular among locals it was showcased on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives by request. Many top-rated dishes are served at this hub, including fried chicken and the iconic Super Boy burger that was showcased on Triple D as well. Customers share the love of these classic drive-in treats, as well as love for the staff and atmosphere — 'The service is great, and the gentlemen who serve are outstanding ... Eat local!'"

Check out the full list at Mashed to see more of the best drive-in restaurants in the country.