Olivia Rodrigo Announces Next Single From 'GUTS'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 7, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo has announced the next single she'll be releasing from her forthcoming sophomore album GUTS. On Monday, August 7th, the Grammy winner took to social media to reveal her new single "bad idea right?" will drop on Friday, August 11th. "bad idea right? this Friday," Rodrigo wrote alongside a photo of her looking into a mirror that has the song title written in red lipstick and tons of kiss marks.
Of course, fans were ecstatic after Rodrigo announced another song, including fellow pop singer Conan Gray. "No it's a good idea pls release," he commented almost immediately after Rodrigo posted.
"Bad idea right?" will follow Rodrigo's first GUTS single "Vampire," which dropped at the end of June. Last week, she revealed the album's full tracklist after teasing fans with a video that contained easter eggs with the song titles. Check out the GUTS tracklist below:
- all-american bitch
- bad idea right?
- vampire
- lacy
- ballad of a homeschooled girl
- making the bed
- logical
- get him back!
- love is embarrassing
- the grudge
- pretty isn't pretty
- teenage dream
GUTS arrives on September 8th and is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut album SOUR. “I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst," she wrote after announcing the album. "I am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all!"