Olivia Rodrigo Announces Next Single From 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the next single she'll be releasing from her forthcoming sophomore album GUTS. On Monday, August 7th, the Grammy winner took to social media to reveal her new single "bad idea right?" will drop on Friday, August 11th. "bad idea right? this Friday," Rodrigo wrote alongside a photo of her looking into a mirror that has the song title written in red lipstick and tons of kiss marks.

Of course, fans were ecstatic after Rodrigo announced another song, including fellow pop singer Conan Gray. "No it's a good idea pls release," he commented almost immediately after Rodrigo posted.