Sit-down restaurants and five-star dining establishments are all well and good but sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like fast food. Whether you're looking for a meal on the go or a late-night snack to tide you over until breakfast, there are plenty of quick and easy fast food restaurants to choose from that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best fast food restaurant in each state, from In-N-Out in California and Dunkin' in Massachusetts to Whataburger in Texas. According to the site:

"Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin — they can be a great introduction to an unfamiliar place, the perfect place to tune in to the local vibe."

According to list, the best fast food restaurant in Georgia is Waffle House. It should come as no surprise that Georgians love Waffle House — the iconic restaurant was founded in the Peach State and is headquartered outside of Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The time was the 1950s, in a country gripped by suburban fever, and the obscure dot on the ramp known as Avondale Estates, just east of Atlanta, might have remained just that, had local residents Joe Rogers Sr. and Tom Forkner not opened their 24/7 hash house, specializing in, but of course, waffles. The concept was a hit, and it wasn't long before every growing suburb around the region seemed to want one, an all-night, all-day, fast and affordable breakfast destination, your friend at the highway off-ramp."

Check out Food & Wine's full list to see more of the best fast food restaurants around the country.