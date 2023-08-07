Sit-down restaurants and five-star dining establishments are all well and good but sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like fast food. Whether you're looking for a meal on the go or a late-night snack to tide you over until breakfast, there are plenty of quick and easy fast food restaurants to choose from that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best fast food restaurant in each state, from In-N-Out in California and Dunkin' in Massachusetts to Whataburger in Texas. According to the site:

"Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin — they can be a great introduction to an unfamiliar place, the perfect place to tune in to the local vibe."

According to list, the best fast food restaurant in Missouri is Lion's Choice. It should come as no surprise that Missourians love Lion's Choice — the restaurant was founded in the Show-Me State and is headquartered in St. Louis.

Here's what the site had to say:

"We'll get to those classic roast beef sandwiches, some of the best you'll find at a fast food joint, and to the little dispensers sitting on the counter labeled 'Au Jus,' from which you may allow yourself just as much as you like, turning that sandwich into a French dip, for all you care. (Don't forget the horseradish.) For starters, though, can we talk about the ice cream? Being St. Louis, where they know from these things, it's more like frozen custard, thick and creamy, and it's being sold for pennies."

Check out Food & Wine's full list to see more of the best fast food restaurants around the country.