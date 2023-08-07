Sit-down restaurants and five-star dining establishments are all well and good but sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like fast food. Whether you're looking for a meal on the go or a late-night snack to tide you over until breakfast, there are plenty of quick and easy fast food restaurants to choose from that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best fast food restaurant in each state, from In-N-Out in California and Dunkin' in Massachusetts to Whataburger in Texas. According to the site:

"Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin — they can be a great introduction to an unfamiliar place, the perfect place to tune in to the local vibe."

According to list, the best fast food restaurant in Tennessee is Pal's Sudden Service, a small chain found in the northeastern region of the Volunteer State (and parts of southwest Virginia) that serves must-try burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, fries and shakes.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With a name like Pal's, those cartoonish fonts, the squat, robin's egg blue bunkers with giant fiberglass hot dogs and overflowing cups of French fries adorning the facade, you might think you've finally discovered the actual Springfield of The Simpsons fame, but this favorite has been at it since the 1950s, and has been at it hard enough, and well enough, to have won the coveted Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, something very rarely given to fast food restaurants.

Check out Food & Wine's full list to see more of the best fast food restaurants around the country.