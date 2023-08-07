Sit-down restaurants and five-star dining establishments are all well and good but sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like fast food. Whether you're looking for a meal on the go or a late-night snack to tide you over until breakfast, there are plenty of quick and easy fast food restaurants to choose from that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best fast food restaurant in each state, from In-N-Out in California and Dunkin' in Massachusetts to Whataburger in Texas. According to the site:

"Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin — they can be a great introduction to an unfamiliar place, the perfect place to tune in to the local vibe."

According to list, the best fast food restaurant in Wisconsin is Culver's. It should come as no surprise that Wisconsinites love Culver's — the iconic restaurant was founded in the Badger State and is headquartered in Prairie du Sac.

Here's what the site had to say:

"After a lifetime in the dairy and restaurant business, son-of-a-cheesemaker Craig and wife Ruth Culve hit on a winning formula back in 1984 by opening a restaurant in Sauk City that paired two of Wisconsin's most decadent (and delicious) fast food traditions — butterburgers (burgers, 100% fresh, never frozen, drowned in butter during the cooking process, essentially) and creamy, stand-your-spoon-up frozen custard. Nowadays, you will find Culver's throughout the Midwest and the Sunbelt as well, and wherever you are, it always feels like you're on a mini-vacation to Wisconsin."

Check out Food & Wine's full list to see more of the best fast food restaurants around the country.