Picture it.

It's late Saturday morning. You're walking down a cracked sidewalk, weeds brushing against your shoes, and straight ahead you see a main street lined with worn buildings on each side. And thats it. That's the entire town. Mr. Jones is sitting on a table outside the local cafe with a newspaper in hand as steam rises from his usual black coffee next to a plate of biscuits and bacon. His friend Bill waves to him from across the street as he switches the Hardware Store sign to "open," just as he has every day for the last 60 years. Mrs. Jones is sitting on an old wooden bench in the park watching her grandchildren play barefoot in the grass around the town square where locals open shop and visitors enjoy a variety of regional foods, crafts, and culture.

The twenty-somethings have made their way to the town's only pub, laughing with their friends on the patio, and taking in the savory smells of the family barbecue happening just beyond the neatly-trimmed picket fence at the house next door. The town is bustling, but it feels as if no time is passing at all. Strangers leaving on Sunday morning are now friends and familiar faces to welcoming locals. The sun begins to sink lower and lower, leaving behind vibrant streaks of orange and pink in the sky. You feel as though you are now painted into this little scene as the street lights come on, signaling the end to another beautiful day in small town U.S.A.

Many small towns are known for presenting unique charm that exudes state culture and allows visitors to escape the hustle of the city, but only one can be the best! According to Country Living, the best small town to visit in Nebraska is Chadron.

Here's what Country Living had to say about the best small town to visit in Nebraska:

"Named after a fur trading manager, Chadron is a friendly and scenic college town. With picturesque parks and untapped landscapes, one can easily get lost in the town's natural splendor."

For a continued list of the best small towns to visit across the country visit countryliving.com.