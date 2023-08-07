Two California Beaches Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In The World

What's better than relaxing by the ocean on a mild summer's day? Few things feel better than soaking up the sun surrounded by white, fluffy sand, and salty shoreline at one of the most beautiful beaches that the world has to offer.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, Baker Beach in San Francisco, and Carmel Beach in Carmel are among the most beautiful beaches on the planet.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about two of the most beautiful beaches in California:

Baker Beach:

"Within San Francisco's protected Presidio area, Baker Beach offers easy access to some of the city's best views. From the mile-long shore, visitors will enjoy panoramic vistas of the Pacific Ocean, Lands End, the Marin Headlands and the Golden Gate Bridge. Head to the beach to sunbathe on the clean golden sand (keep in mind that the northern end is clothing-optional), or bring bait and tackle for a day of fishing. Baker Beach's position beneath towering serpentine cliffs also makes the shore a prime spot for hiking, so be sure to save time for a trek on the California Coastal Trail, one of several trails in the Presidio."

Carmel Beach:

"This laid-back beach town nestled along California's Central Coast harbors a dog-friendly swath of sand lined with trails and perfect for a beach fire. Carmel Beach is also known for its strong swell patterns ideal for surfing – but not so much for swimming, as riptides are common. Visitors who venture inland are treated to a charming village lined with boutiques, eateries and European-style architecture, plus a vibrant artist colony showcasing an array of work from local painters, sculptors and artisans."

For a continued list of the most beautiful beaches on Earth visit travel.usnews.com.