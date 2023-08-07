Washington Spot Named One Of America's Best Mom-And-Pop Restaurants

While America is the birthplace of many iconic restaurant chains, it's also home to thousands of much smaller eateries run by passionate families. These mom-and-pop joints bring a certain level of charm you won't find anywhere else, and the food is amazing enough to keep people coming back. Some of these restaurants have been around for decades, as well.

That's why Entrepreneur and Yelp teamed up to identify which mom-and-pop restaurants are the best "hidden gems" in America. To pick out the 15 best ones, researchers dug through another list the brands previously collaborated on: "America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops." This list is made up of "150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, restaurants," analysts explained.

A Washington restaurant ranked high on this list, and that honor goes to Sushi Kaunta! Here's why it was chosen:

"This is a small establishment with a big reputation. When dining at Sushi Kaunta, you'll get made-to-order sushi dishes made by one man who will go out of his way to make your experience special. The chef handles everything here — from taking the orders to delivering them. It is as personal of an experience as you can find when dining out. As Brian C. writes on Yelp, 'The chef works hard to serve and prepare your meal from start to finish. This is in addition to phone calls and takeout orders that he also handles. The ambiance is very cozy and it feels like the chef/owner customizes each individual experience.'"