WATCH: House Collapses Into River After Glacial Break Causes Major Flooding

By Bill Galluccio

August 7, 2023

Mendenhall Glacier
Photo: Susan Heller / Moment / Getty Images

Authorities in Alaska declared a state of emergency after a major glacial dam outburst from Suicide Basin caused massive flooding along the Mendenhall River.

The flooding washed away several buildings along the river and has "significantly undermined" several othersRob Barr, deputy city manager of Juneau, told ABC News.

The Mendenhall Lake level crested at record 14.97 feet on Saturday night. The previous record of 11.99 feet was set in July 2016.

"Waters continue to recede. Although flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, hazards persist in and near the Mendenhall River. Please continue to heed remaining road closures, stay out of the river and away from unstable banks, and give plenty of space for resources to respond and provide assistance," the National Weather Service said in an update on Sunday evening.

While the water continues to recede, the cleanup process will be hampered by wet weather. According to Accuweatherrain is in the forecast every day this week.

A video recorded by resident Sam Nolan captured the moment when one of the buildings fell into the river.

