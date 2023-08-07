Worker Injured After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Sherwin-Williams Factory

By Bill Galluccio

August 7, 2023

Firefighter in fire fighting suit spraying water, Firemen fighting raging fire with huge flames of burning, Fire prevention and extinguishing concept
Photo: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Moment / Getty Images

massive fire at a Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland, Texas, left one person injured. The fire broke out early Monday (August 7) morning, sending gigantic fireballs into the air.

The plant manufactures resins and industrial coatings.

"One employee suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and has since been released," Julie Young, Sherwin-Williams' vice president of global corporate communications, said.

"We want to thank the first responders for assisting us, and we will continue to work with the authorities as we complete our assessment," Young added.

The Garland Fire Department said that while the flames have been extinguished, they will continue to monitor the scene due to the chemicals at the plant.

Sherwin-Williams said that it will conduct an environmental assessment once the fire department allows people to enter the plant.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Videos posted on social media captured the moment a giant explosion sent a fireball into the sky.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.