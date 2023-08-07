WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville Suffers Serious Injury: Report
By Jason Hall
August 7, 2023
Current WWE Women's Tag Team champion Sonya Deville reportedly suffered a torn ACL during a recent match, sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports on Monday (August 7).
Deville, 29, who recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team championship with fellow Tough Enough alum Chelsea Green, is suspected to have suffered the injury while defending the titles alongside Green in a match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair during the live taping of SmackDown in New Orleans on July 28, sources confirmed. The New Jersey native appeared to be favoring her left knee after landing a pump kick on Belair and walked gingerly over to her corner to tag in Green as shown in a video recorded by a fan in attendance.
Deville is reportedly scheduled to undergo surgery on her torn ACL on Tuesday (August 8) and there's no expected timetable for her return to action, sources said. Deville and Green won the Women's Tag Team titles during the July 17 episode of RAW, which served as both wrestlers' first championships won in WWE.
Deville, a former mixed marital arts fighter with a 2-1 career record under her real name, Daria Berenato, signed with WWE after competing on the reality show competition Tough Enough in 2015, coming out as a lesbian during her audition and later becoming the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE history. The New Jersey native was promoted to WWE's main roster in 2017 and has served as both an in-ring competitor and authority figure on WWE television.