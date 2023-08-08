"Feels like yesterday piled up in a cheap hotel room wit my homies on the road trying to promote ourselves w/ no idea what we was doing other than being MIAMI n****s, Yung business men," Ross said on the album's 10th anniversary. "Those small steps meant more than we even knew. Remain Patient. Remain Ambitious. Empower those closest to you, In return they will crown you. 1.Everyday I'm hustling 2.Push it to the Limit 3.Whitehouse..see my vision? from swimming in Charles Hadley to owning the biggest residential pool in U.S, still grinding like I'm back in that cheap hotel. To all my fans,you will never understand how much I appreciate you...THANK YOU."



The official video for "Hustlin'" had a plethora of cameos from Trick Daddy, Trina, DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Gunplay, DJ Drama, Field Mob and more. Ross found instant success with his debut album. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 187,000 copies sold within its first week. Ahead of its 10th anniversary in 2016, the album reached platinum status.



Relive Rick Ross' first album below.



