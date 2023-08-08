Burger Chain Named Colorado's Best Fast Food Restaurant

McDonald's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A -- these brands and much more represent the fast food landscape, but they're not the only players in the space. There are dozens of much smaller yet well-known regional or city-bound fast food chains serving their own delicious versions of burgers, fried chicken, Mexican food, and much more.

If you're interested in discovering some local fast food chains, Food & Wine revealed the best ones in every state. The website states, "Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin."

According to writers, Good Times is Colorado's top fast food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Chipotle, Noodles & Company, Smashburger, surely there are others we’re forgetting — when we speak about the reinvention of fas food, Colorado has definitely been at the forefront, but here’s one particular brand they’ve been only too happy to mostly keep to themselves. Frankly speaking, we wish they wouldn’t. The all-natural Montana beef, humanely raised chicken and top quality ingredients going into their small-batch frozen custard make up a pretty terrific menu, and even if you don’t like any of those things, stop by mornings for breakfast burritos, zipped up with Hatch chiles."