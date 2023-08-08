Car Launched Into Air Crashes Into Home, Left Dangling From Roof

A car dangled from the second-floor bedroom of a Pennsylvania home after it launched into the air and crashed in what state troopers believe was an "intentional act," WHTM reports.

The Junction Fire Company reported to the scene of the crash on Alfarata Road in Decatur Township at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday (August 6). The fire company suspects the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, hit a small culvert next to the driveway of the home, which caused the vehicle to become airborne.

"Rescue Company took in a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on scene within minutes to find one vehicle into the second floor with the patient out of the vehicle," the Junction Fire Company confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook account.

Responding rescue crews were able to stabilize the house and place a tarp over the damage after the Corolla was removed.