Car Launched Into Air Crashes Into Home, Left Dangling From Roof
By Jason Hall
August 8, 2023
A car dangled from the second-floor bedroom of a Pennsylvania home after it launched into the air and crashed in what state troopers believe was an "intentional act," WHTM reports.
The Junction Fire Company reported to the scene of the crash on Alfarata Road in Decatur Township at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday (August 6). The fire company suspects the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, hit a small culvert next to the driveway of the home, which caused the vehicle to become airborne.
"Rescue Company took in a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on scene within minutes to find one vehicle into the second floor with the patient out of the vehicle," the Junction Fire Company confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook account.
Responding rescue crews were able to stabilize the house and place a tarp over the damage after the Corolla was removed.
"The Rescues crew stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms," the fire company said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and their condition was unknown at the time of Monday's (August 7) report. The homeowners were evaluated by medics at the scene but weren't taken to a hospital.
Pennsylvania State troopers “determined through an investigation that the crash was an intentional act and charges are pending at this time," the department confirmed to WHTM.
The crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Department's Lewistown branch.