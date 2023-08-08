Cause Of Death Revealed For 'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors

The cause of death for former child star Austin Majors has been revealed nearly six months after his tragic death at 27 years old.

According to autopsy results released by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday (August 8) and obtained by TMZ, the former NYPD Blue actor died of an accidental fentanyl overdose. The results determined Majors passed away as a result of "fentanyl toxicity" that was described as "accidental," while his place of death was listed as "residence."

Majors was reported to have died on February 11, 2023, while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles. No foul play was suspected at the time; rather, TMZ reported that sources claimed he ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl, a claim that appears to have been corroborated by the recent results of the autopsy.

Following news of his death, Majors' family released a statement calling him "a loving, artistic, brilliant and kind human being" who "took great joy and pride in his acting career." They added, "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Majors was best known for playing Theo Sipowicz, son of main character Detective Andy Sipowicz, on NYPD Blue when he was a child, appearing in nearly 50 episodes of the hit police procedural series. He also appeared in several other TV shows throughout his career, including NCIS, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives and ER as well as in movies like Treasure Planet and An Accidental Christmas.