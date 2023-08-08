Former Teacher Had 4-Year Sexual Relationship With Student: Police

A former Las Vegas area teacher is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

Kaitlin Glover, 34, was charged with one count of lewdness with a child ages 14 or 15 and two counts of being a school employee engaging in sexual conduct with a pupil 16 or older, according to a Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrest warrant obtained by FOX 5 Vegas on Monday (August 7).

A female student accused Glover, who previously served as the Athletics and Student Leadership Director for Mountain View Christian School, of making sexual contact with her in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report from June 2022. The student alleged that the two had been in a sexual relationship from December 2017 -- at which point the two began conversing on Snapchat -- to September 2021.

“Glover began sending her nude photos through Snapchat,” the report states. "Glover would pick the student up and perform sex acts in Glover’s van once or twice a week.

“The victim did not tell anyone about their relationship for four years because the suspect said she would kill herself if the victim left her or she would kill herself if she told the police,” the report added.

Marc Cook, a lawyer representing Mountain View Christian School, issued a statement to FOX 5 Vegas in response to Glover's arrest.

"My understanding is that this student graduated in 2021," the statement reads. "A family member contacted the school about these allegations this summer. The Ms. Glover does not work at the school and has not worked at the school since the family came forward to the school with the allegations.

"The School has and will continue to cooperate with the Metropolitan Police Department but they have not shared their findings with the School. We wish the very best for the former student and hope the legal process and investigation get to the truth of this matter as expeditiously as possible."

Glover, who denied all allegations while being interviewed by police and was released on bond, is scheduled to appear in court on September 14.