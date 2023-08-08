Fried Chicken Chain Named Florida's Best Fast Food Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

August 8, 2023

Fried chicken fingers
Photo: AnnapolisStudios / iStock / Getty Images

McDonald's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A -- these brands and much more represent the fast food landscape, but they're not the only players in the space. There are dozens of much smaller yet well-known regional or city-bound fast food chains serving their own delicious versions of burgers, fried chicken, Mexican food, and much more.

If you're interested in discovering some local fast food chains, Food & Wine revealed the best ones in every state. The website states, "Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin."

According to writers, PDQ is Florida's top fast food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Fresh — as in, never frozen — chicken, skillfully made fingers and nuggets and a clear talent for sauce creation (creamy garlic, chipotle pepper barbecue, sweet and hot sriracha) that we can’t get enough of are the calling card at this relatively new, Tampa-based find, with locations scattered around the Southeast. There’s no beef here, thank goodness Clara Peller isn’t alive to see this, but we promise you won’t mind. Get a load, by the way, of their crispy chicken sandwich with the house pimento cheese, crispy bacon, and crunchy sea salt potato chips — it’s rather ridiculous. (Order a healthy side of steamed broccoli or chili-lime corn, you’ll feel better. Or those delicious zucchini fries. That’s a vegetable, right?)"
