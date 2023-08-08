Here's How Much It Costs To Swim In California's Most Famous Pool

California's most famous pool is officially open for business again, and a quick swim is going to cost you. According to KTLA, the Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle in San Simeon is now open following a two-year closure of castle grounds. The location was built between 1919 and 1947 and received its name from former owner, William Randolph Hearst, founder of giant media corporation Hearst Communications Inc. KTLA mentioned that deceased Hollywood Golden Age stars such as Howard Huges, Joan Crawford, and Charlie Chaplin used to frequent the Neptune Pool during the height of their careers.

Those looking to swim in the pool must first be a member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle. Membership fees currently stand at $500 per year. Once you are a member of the castle's foundation, then you can reserve a spot at the pool for $1,000. Pool reservations are only available online and there are limited spots to reserve.

KTLA noted that an event is set to take place at Neptune pool this month, and "no more than 50 people" are permitted to enter. Prominent Hollywood figures planning to attend the Hollywood at Hearst Castle Neptune Pool Swim on August 19th include executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, actress June Diane Raphael, and actor Paul Scheer to name a few. Proceeds from the exclusive event will go towards the preservation of the castle, and "underserved middle school students."

See video footage of the iconic pool on KTLA's Youtube channel.