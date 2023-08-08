Iggy Azalea Says She 'Never Intended To Publicly Comment' On Tory Lanez

"I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead," she continues. "I support prison reform. Period. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did.



Iggy was one of 76 people who submitted a letter to the judge in an effort to defend Lanez ahead of his sentencing. The letters were paraphrased by Judge Herriford during the hearing. Two inmates and a jail chaplain also sent in letters, in which they claim Lanez has shown plenty of remorse in the brief time they've known him. DA Kathy Ta also read Megan Thee Stallion's victim statement, in which she asserts Lanez had zero remorse for the shooting.



Lanez is expected to be sentenced today after the excess of letters and testimony from his doctor, a police officer and others caused delayed the judge's ruling. Prosecutors want him to serve 13 years while the defense have requested probation.