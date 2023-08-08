Iggy Azalea Says She 'Never Intended To Publicly Comment' On Tory Lanez
By Tony M. Centeno
August 8, 2023
Iggy Azalea is speaking out after her letter to the judge about Tory Lanez was revealed.
On Monday night, August 7, the "Fancy" artist took to social media to respond after her comments to Judge Herriford were shared during Tory Lanez' sentencing hearing. In her letter, Azalea asked the judge if he could hand down a sentence "that is transformational, not life destroying." The Australian artist explained that she "never intended to publicly comment" and believed the letter was just for the judge.
"I have not been in touch with tory for months, I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well," Azalea wrote. "I don’t 'support' anyone."
"I am not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead," she continues. "I support prison reform. Period. I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves: I did.
Iggy was one of 76 people who submitted a letter to the judge in an effort to defend Lanez ahead of his sentencing. The letters were paraphrased by Judge Herriford during the hearing. Two inmates and a jail chaplain also sent in letters, in which they claim Lanez has shown plenty of remorse in the brief time they've known him. DA Kathy Ta also read Megan Thee Stallion's victim statement, in which she asserts Lanez had zero remorse for the shooting.
Lanez is expected to be sentenced today after the excess of letters and testimony from his doctor, a police officer and others caused delayed the judge's ruling. Prosecutors want him to serve 13 years while the defense have requested probation.