Illinois County Sells The Cheapest Gas In The Entire State

How much does an average gallon of gas cost where you are from? These prices can vary depending upon the rising cost of oil. Gas prices continue to increase across the country but some counties are keeping prices cheaper than others. The average cost of gas in Illinois right now is just over $4, while the rest of the nation is paying around $3.82 per gallon. According to a map created by AAA, some Illinois gas stations are charging over $4.20 for gas. Despite the sudden rise, there are a few Illinois counties currently selling cheaper gas than the rest of the state. AAA detailed each of these counties, most of which are located near the northern and southern ends of the state.

The county selling the cheapest gas in the state is Shelby County, with gas being sold at $3.68. Putnam, La Salle, Kankakee, Richland, and Randolph counties are also selling gas in the high $3.60 range. Champain, Ford, Iroquois, Douglas, Coles, Edgar, and Clark counties are also selling gas at a cheaper price than the national average.

Counties selling the most expensive gas across the state as of August 8th are Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, Du Page, McHenry, Lake, Marshall, De Kalb, Henderson, Pike, Menard, Jersey, Jackson, Union, and Johnson to name a few.

To keep up with daily gas price changes visit gasprices.aaa.com.