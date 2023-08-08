Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder

In a follow-up post, Kim plugged her new drink "KIMADE," which was born from her latest partnership with wellness brand Alani Nu. "I have a fridge full guys," Kim told the camera while getting a close-up of the pink can.

When Kim first revealed her new partnership, fans were sure it was another dig at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, amid their feud on season 3 of The Kardashians. Fans quickly took to the comments section to point out that the move may be a dig at Kourtney, who has been associated with health and wellness, especially since launching her wellness brand Poosh. “[Cue] Kourtney re: but nutrition is my vibe,” one of the posts' top comments reads. “She just Pooshed her out of the way,” another commenter wrote per Page Six.

In this season of The Kardashians, one of the main storylines is the feud between Kim and Kourtney. It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of "legit copying" her wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she's expecting a baby boy with, in Portofino, Italy for a job.