Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she recently broke her shoulder. The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, August 7th, to share a video of her working with her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara. "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!" she captioned the short video, which didn't show the socialite herself. However, she did speak in the video.

"Melissa had the same thing happen to her," Kim shared, "so, we're starting our rehabing today. Nothing's gonna keep me down." Melissa took to her own Instagram to repost the story and wrote, "I got you mamacita."

Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

In a follow-up post, Kim plugged her new drink "KIMADE," which was born from her latest partnership with wellness brand Alani Nu. "I have a fridge full guys," Kim told the camera while getting a close-up of the pink can.

When Kim first revealed her new partnership, fans were sure it was another dig at her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, amid their feud on season 3 of The Kardashians. Fans quickly took to the comments section to point out that the move may be a dig at Kourtney, who has been associated with health and wellness, especially since launching her wellness brand Poosh. “[Cue] Kourtney re: but nutrition is my vibe,” one of the posts' top comments reads. “She just Pooshed her out of the way,” another commenter wrote per Page Six.

In this season of The Kardashians, one of the main storylines is the feud between Kim and Kourtney. It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of "legit copying" her wedding to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she's expecting a baby boy with, in Portofino, Italy for a job.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.