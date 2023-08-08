Lettuce Shipped To Minnesota Might Be Contaminated With Deer Feces

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recently issued a public health alert regarding the consumption of a specific brand of lettuce sold in Minnesota and Wisconsin. According to MLive, ready-to-eat salad and wrap products with meat or poultry distributed by Fresh Seasons Kitchen may contain traces of deer feces.

While no one has come forward citing infection or illness caused by the lettuce, residents are advised to avoid Fresh Seasons Kitchen wraps and salads containing lettuce produced on August 1st and August 2nd. Products with “P-45091″ or “Est. 45091″ on the label are likely contaminated with deer feces. While the exact shipment distribution locations were not mentioned, MLive listed the exact products to be weary of on your next grocery run, regardless of where you shop.

8.65-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

7.2-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023.

8.5-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023.

8.55-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

5.85-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

All of the above products contain lettuce that was shipped from a facility where the greens were possibly contaminated with deer feces.

For more information on the recall visit fsis.usda.gov.