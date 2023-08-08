Lettuce Shipped To Wisconsin May Be Contaminated With Deer Feces

Lettuce shipped to Wisconsin and sold in ready-to-eat salads and wraps may be contaminated with deer feces, a new public health alert reports.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service issued the alert on Monday (August 7) after concerns arose regarding lettuce that was possibly contaminated with deer feces was used in salads and wraps with meat and poultry produced on August 1 and August 2. In addition to Wisconsin, the products, which bear the establishment numbers "P-45091" or "Est. 45091" on the label, were also sold in Minnesota, per MLive.

These are the products included in the health alert:

8.65-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

7.2-oz. plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023.

8.5-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023.

8.55-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

5.85-oz. plastic clam shell packages containing “Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

As of Monday, there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick after consuming the potentially contaminated products. However, anyone who has purchased the affected products is warned not to consume them.

More information about the impacted products and the health alert can be found at fsis.usda.gov.