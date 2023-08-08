Made In America 2023 Festival Canceled Due To 'Severe Circumstances'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 8, 2023
This year's Made in America festival has been canceled. On Tuesday, August 8th, organizers of the long-running Philadelphia festival announced the unfortunate news and cited "severe circumstances outside of production control.”
"This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation," their statement continued. "Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."
They concluded their statement with a promise for next year. "We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase."
While festival organizers did not mention anything about the situation, many fans and outlets are assuming that the bombshell lawsuit against headliner Lizzo may have had something to do with the cancellation. Several of her former dancers are alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment against the hitmaker. Shortly after, Lizzo took to social media to deny all the accusations. "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she wrote on August 3rd.
The festival, originally scheduled to take place September 2nd and 3rd, had Lizzo and SZA slated as headliners along with a massive lineup featuring Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Metro Boomin, veteran rappers Mase and Cam’ron, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, Tanerélle, and Weston Estate.