Made In America 2023 Festival Canceled Due To 'Severe Circumstances'

This year's Made in America festival has been canceled. On Tuesday, August 8th, organizers of the long-running Philadelphia festival announced the unfortunate news and cited "severe circumstances outside of production control.”

"This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation," their statement continued. "Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience."

They concluded their statement with a promise for next year. "We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase."