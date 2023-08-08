Man Dies After Getting Crushed By Thousands Of Wheels Of Cheese

An Italian man was killed in a cheese factory after getting buried underneath thousands of wheels of cheese. Authorities said that 74-year-old Giacomo Chiapparini was in the aging room of his factory in Bergamo, Italy, to fix a robot used to clean the cheese during the aging process.

After the robot was fixed, Chiapparini went to turn it back on when one of the 30-foot shelves collapsed, creating a domino effect as thousands of 44-pound cheese wheels fell to the floor, burying Chiapparini.

"[Chiapparini's son] Tiziano told me he heard a massive noise, he turned around and saw his father buried under thousands of cheese wheels. He knows that if he got out seconds later, he would be dead too," Bortolo Ghislotti, a friend of Chiapparini, told NBC News.

It took emergency responders over 11 hours to find Chiapparini's body underneath the cheese wheels.

"When we got there, the whole warehouse was full of cheese wheels on top of one another," said Daniele Retto, a local fire brigade department spokesperson. "We had to call the unit that specializes in the search and rescue of people under the rubble, especially after an earthquake. They spent hours moving the wheels by hand, one by one, and found his body only in the morning."

Officials said they have not determined what caused the shelves to collapse.