McCormick Issues Warning For Customers To Check Their Spices

It doesn't matter if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, there is a good chance that you have spices in your house. In fact, according to Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020 - that's almost everyone in the country - and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.

Since most people don't go through their spices very quickly, the seasonings wind up sitting on shelves for years, and that can be problematic. In a pair of Facebook posts, the company explained how to tell if your spices are too old... like way too old. Thankfully, it's not very hard to figure it out.