Next Mega Millions Jackpot Will Be Worth A Record $1.55 Billion

Tuesday's (August 8) Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.55 billion after zero players matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during the $1.35 billion drawing last Friday (August 4) night.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot will be the largest drawing in the game's history and third largest drawing in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot reset twice after a player in New York won the $483 million drawing on April 14 and another player in Massachusetts won the $20 million drawing on April 18. The Mega Millions jackpot had previously reset four times in January, which included one player in Maine winning the estimated $1.35 billion drawing on January 14, one player in New York winning the following $20 million drawing on January 17, one player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 24 and another player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 31.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now exceeded the billion mark five times in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket at the time.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in 2021.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history at the time.

Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20 2021, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the third largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth largest in Powerball history at the time.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.