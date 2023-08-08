Pennsylvania County Sells The Cheapest Gas In The Entire State

How much does an average gallon of gas cost where you are from? These prices can vary depending upon the rising cost of oil among other economic factors. Gas prices continue to increase across the country but some counties are keeping prices cheaper than others. The average cost of gas in Pennsylvania right now is just over $3.90, while the rest of the nation is paying around $3.82 per gallon. According to a map created by AAA, some Pennsylvania gas stations are charging over $3.99 for gas. Despite the sudden rise, there are a few Pennsylvania counties currently selling cheaper gas than the rest of the state. AAA detailed each of these counties, most of which are scattered throughout the state.

The county selling the cheapest gas in the state is Lawrence County, with gas being sold at $3.80. Mercer, Butler, Armstrong, Beaver, Washington, Snyder, Columbia, North Hampton, and Allegheny counties are also selling gas in the $3.80 range.

Counties selling the most expensive gas across the state as of August 8th are Erie, Crawford, Warren, Forest, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, Blair, Bedford, Mifflin, York, Bradford, and Sullivan counties .

To keep up with daily gas price changes visit gasprices.aaa.com.