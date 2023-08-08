Riley Keough Breaks Silence On Feud With Grandmother Priscilla Presley

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Riley Keough is opening up about her relationship with her grandmother Priscilla Presley after their legal battle over the late Lisa Marie Presley's will. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress was asked if their dynamic is now a "happy" one since Keough was named the sole trustee of her late mother's estate and the owner of Graceland.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives. Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us," the Daisy Jones and the Six star said in the interview published on Tuesday, August 8th. "Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had.”

Keough went on to clarify that "Things with Grandma will be happy," and added, "They've never not been happy," despite the headlines that have come out over the past year. "I’m trying to think of a way to answer it that’s not a 20-minute conversation. There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”

