South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Cheap Weekend Getaways In America

A fun and exciting weekend trip doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty of incredible hideaways around the U.S. that are the perfect setting for some time away from your everyday life that won't cost an arm and a leg to visit.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the 32 top cheap weekend getaways around the country, breaking down the top destinations by region. One popular spot in South Carolina made the cut.

According to the list, Myrtle Beach is among the best, most affordable places to visit for a weekend getaway. You don't have to spend a lot of money to have a good time in this beautiful spot along the coast. Here's what the site had to say:

"Visiting Myrtle Beach is one of the top things to do in South Carolina for good reason. This affordable family-friendly destination boasts plenty of low-cost or free activities for travelers of all ages. Activities like watching the sunrise over the water, exploring the mile-long boardwalk and searching the iconic shoreline for shells are all free of charge but full of promise."

Check out the full list at travel.usnews.com. to see more of the best affordable places to visit around the country for a quick getaway.