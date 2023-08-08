Taco Chain Named Washington's Best Fast Food Restaurant

McDonald's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A -- these brands and much more represent the fast food landscape, but they're not the only players in the space. There are dozens of much smaller yet well-known regional or city-bound fast food chains serving their own delicious versions of burgers, fried chicken, Mexican food, and much more.

If you're interested in discovering some local fast food chains, Food & Wine revealed the best ones in every state. The website states, "Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin."

According to writers, Taco Time Northwest is Washington's top fast food restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Why is everyone here so into the crispy rolled tacos (yes, flautas, stop showing off), and those golden-brown tater tots from the state’s most magnificent chain restaurant? Taco Time has roots in Oregon, but the splinter group laying claim to the lands north of the Columbia River, this is the one we’re talking about, the one you want, boasting upwards of 70 locations and counting, mostly west of the Cascades. The fresh-made house hot sauce provides more vinegar tang than heat, lots of people eat their tots — known here as Mexi-Fries, even though there’s nothing different about them — with the house ranch, and you can ask for as much as you want, free of charge. Ingredients are as local as possible, right down to the pinto beans, grown in Washington, and even though many of its stores could use an upgrade, there’s no arguing with the product — this is, by a mile, some of the country’s most repeatable fast food."