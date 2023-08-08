Teenage Cousin Of Uvalde School Shooter Arrested Over Threats To School

The teenage cousin of the man who murdered 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school.

The San Antonio Police Department said that Nathan James Cruz, 17, was taken into custody after his mother called the police saying that he told her daughter he planned to "do the same thing" as his cousin.

The family lives across the street from an elementary school.

His sister told investigators that she was driving with Nathan when he "threatened to shoot her in the head and stated he would 'shoot the school," officers wrote in a probable cause affidavit reviewed by CNN.

Cruz's mother also said that she overheard a phone conversation in which her son tried to purchase an AR-15 rifle, the same gun his cousin used in the attack at Robb Elementary School.

Cruz was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of making a terroristic threat to a public place and one misdemeanor count of making a terroristic threat against a family member. He has denied making the threats.

"God knows what could have happened," Sgt. Washington Moscoso of the San Antonio Police Department said. "Because she did the right thing, this individual has been arrested."