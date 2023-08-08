In a country dominated by household name chain restaurants and fast food joints, there is something undeniably charming and authentic about mom-and-pop shops.

These small, family-owned eateries offer a unique dining experience that is often infused with love, passion and generations of culinary expertise. From mouthwatering comfort food to delectable homemade treats, these hidden gems are scattered across America’s towns and cities, waiting to be discovered by those seeking a taste of nostalgia and a genuine connection with the local community.

Entrepreneur enlisted review platform Yelp to embark on a journey on the outskirts of mainstream dining scenes to uncover the best hidden gem mom-and-pop shops in the country using collected data. For the ones that were chosen to represent the restaurants category, it’s clear that in those establishments, every bite tells a story.

ITs IZAKAYA in Las Vegas, Nevada, was selected for the number one spot. The Japanese eatery earned the recognition for the hard work and extended hours put into its operations that translates into delicious plates fixed from the heart:

"The Las Vegas Strip is full of chain restaurants and multi-million dollar establishments, but the rest of Sin City contains some locally owned gems that are worth your time. And if Japanese tapas with some beer and sake sounds good, then ITs IZAKAYA has you covered."