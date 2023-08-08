Three California Destinations Named Among The 'Best Cities For Fall Travel'

Be it cute streets filled with residents enjoying fall festivals, or fair-weathered wineries best visited from September through November, something about these Golden State sites just scream fall.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the three best California destinations to visit this fall include Santa Barbara, San Francisco, and San Diego in that order.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best California cities for fall travel:

Santa Barbara:

"It’s long called itself the American Riviera, and, like its French counterpart, this beach town enjoys a debonair summer season. But come fall, hotel prices plummet, with the cheapest rates typically found during September. And you often get better weather in fall than summer anyway (which can be prey to foggy June Gloom). Given its proximity to the Santa Ynez Valley wineries, Santa Barbara has many tasting rooms where you can sample the local vintages."

San Francisco:

"This is the time of year to take a “summer vacation” to the Bay Area. While the actual summer months here are chilly and foggy, fall tends to be warm and sunny. That makes it all the better for enjoying the array of events, from the irresistible Ghiradelli Chocolate Festival to the Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown. The only possible drawback during autumn? Rates (especially at business hotels) can be higher, since it’s peak season for conferences."

San Diego:

"Plenty of surfers insist that autumn, the time of year when south swells mix with the season’s warm Santa Ana winds, is the best season to catch a wave in San Diego. In November, the Del Mar Racetrack — where the turf meets the surf, as Bing Crosby used to sing — opens its fall horse-racing season. That same month, you can sample acclaimed local craft brews at San Diego Beer Week."

For a continued list of the best U.S. cities for fall travel visit travelandleisure.com.