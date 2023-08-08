Two Colorado Destinations Named Among The Best Fall Weekend Getaways
By Zuri Anderson
August 9, 2023
Summer is often the peak time to take a much-needed vacation, but the fall offers ample opportunity for a nice trip, too. With fewer crowds and favorable prices, outside of holidays, autumn marks a cozy time to escape to a relaxing getaway, even if it's just for the weekend.
If you're curious about these amazing destinations, U.S. News & World Report revealed the 2023 best places in the U.S. for a "fun fall weekend getaway." Their list includes travel spots offering many ways to enjoy the season, from fall foliage to seasonal festivals.
Two Colorado destinations are getting the spotlight on this list: Aspen and Beaver Creek! Writers explained why they picked these popular spots, starting with Aspen:
"The mountain hideaway of Aspen is well known for its beautiful fall foliage, with hues of yellow and gold on display during autumn months. Head to Aspen to peek at the perfectly colored tree leaves, hike the rolling hills and shop (or browse) at the many luxurious boutiques in town before winter ski season sets in."
They also described what makes Beaver Creek a great choice:
"While Beaver Creek is popular during the winter for skiing, summer and fall are also great times to visit to go hiking or mountain biking and explore nature. Autumn months also usher in amazing fall foliage as the leaves turn from green to golden yellow in a spectacular fashion."