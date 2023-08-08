Two Colorado Destinations Named Among The Best Fall Weekend Getaways

Summer is often the peak time to take a much-needed vacation, but the fall offers ample opportunity for a nice trip, too. With fewer crowds and favorable prices, outside of holidays, autumn marks a cozy time to escape to a relaxing getaway, even if it's just for the weekend.

If you're curious about these amazing destinations, U.S. News & World Report revealed the 2023 best places in the U.S. for a "fun fall weekend getaway." Their list includes travel spots offering many ways to enjoy the season, from fall foliage to seasonal festivals.

Two Colorado destinations are getting the spotlight on this list: Aspen and Beaver Creek! Writers explained why they picked these popular spots, starting with Aspen:

"The mountain hideaway of Aspen is well known for its beautiful fall foliage, with hues of yellow and gold on display during autumn months. Head to Aspen to peek at the perfectly colored tree leaves, hike the rolling hills and shop (or browse) at the many luxurious boutiques in town before winter ski season sets in."