Two Florida Destinations Named Among The Best Fall Weekend Getaways

Summer is often the peak time to take a much-needed vacation, but the fall offers ample opportunity for a nice trip, too. With fewer crowds and favorable prices, outside of holidays, autumn marks a cozy time to escape to a relaxing getaway, even if it's just for the weekend.

If you're curious about these amazing destinations, U.S. News & World Report revealed the 2023 best places in the U.S. for a "fun fall weekend getaway." Their list includes travel spots offering many ways to enjoy the season, from fall foliage to seasonal festivals.

Two Florida destinations are getting the spotlight on this list: Destin and Panama City Beach! Writers explained why they picked these popular spots, starting with Destin:

"Destin features stunning white sand beaches, turquoise waters, a family-friendly atmosphere and top-notch resorts. The weather is perfect in the fall, with highs hovering in the high 60s to 80s, and the summer crowds are long gone. What's more, added nonstop routes to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport from many U.S. airports make this Florida city more accessible to travelers than ever before."