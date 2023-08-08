Victoria Justice Announces New Music

Victoria Justice is dropping new music! After releasing her single "Last Man Standing," back in February, the Victorious star revealed that she'll be sharing another new song with fans later this week.

"One of my most vulnerable yet, I hope you like it. I’m excited to finally share it with you," she wrote of her new song "Only A Stranger." The track will drop on Friday, August 11th. "Also, paying homage to one of the greatest albums & artists of all time with the art. 🙌🏼," Justice added, referring to the single cover which is a recreation of Billy Joel's classic album The Stranger, "Shot by the immensely talented @danpopsd [Daniel Pop]."