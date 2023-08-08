Victoria Justice Announces New Music
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 8, 2023
Victoria Justice is dropping new music! After releasing her single "Last Man Standing," back in February, the Victorious star revealed that she'll be sharing another new song with fans later this week.
"One of my most vulnerable yet, I hope you like it. I’m excited to finally share it with you," she wrote of her new song "Only A Stranger." The track will drop on Friday, August 11th. "Also, paying homage to one of the greatest albums & artists of all time with the art. 🙌🏼," Justice added, referring to the single cover which is a recreation of Billy Joel's classic album The Stranger, "Shot by the immensely talented @danpopsd [Daniel Pop]."
Earlier this year, Justice made headlines for setting the record straight on her relationship with her old Victorious costar Ariana Grande. "I don't even need to talk about this anymore but Ariana texted me and we were both like 'This is so stupid,'" she said of the longtime feud rumors, which all started because of a meme.
For those who need a refresher, an old interview featuring Ariana, Victoria, and their other costars Liz Gillies and Daniella Monet became a viral meme after people believed Victoria was jealous of the attention Ariana was getting in the video. "I think we ALL sing," became a commonly used meme when you wanted to express annoyance or jealousy.
"This whole narrative was created of me being jealous of her, us not being friends," she added. "I feel like it's this constant story of the media and people wanting to pit people against each other and it's just so not even relevant anymore."