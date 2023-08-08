Wisconsin City Named One Of The Best Cheap Weekend Getaways In America

A fun and exciting weekend trip doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty of incredible hideaways around the U.S. that are the perfect setting for some time away from your everyday life that won't cost an arm and a leg to visit.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the 32 top cheap weekend getaways around the country, breaking down the top destinations by region. One popular spot in Wisconsin made the cut.

According to the list, Wisconsin Dells is among the best, most affordable places to visit for a weekend getaway. You don't have to spend a lot of money to have a good time in this spot, from a stroll downtown to taking in the beautiful scenery of the Badger State. Of course, there are water parks and resorts that are fun for the whole family that you can find discounts for as well.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Wisconsin Dells is home to a myriad world-class water parks and family-friendly resorts — many of which include entry to their on-site parks within the nightly rate. Visitors will also enjoy theme parks, a Ripley's Believe it Or Not museum, a bustling downtown and plenty of gorgeous scenery marked by unique rock formations. You can frequently find hotel and attraction discounts on the Wisconsin Dells tourism bureau's website; keep in mind for any family trips that the best prices are typically available when kids are in school."

Check out the full list at travel.usnews.com. to see more of the best affordable places to visit around the country for a quick getaway.